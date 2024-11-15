Speech-language pathologist’s holiday toy recommendations focus on learning and connection

For those unsure where to start their holiday shopping, speech-language pathologist and toy enthusiast Erika Cardamone offers suggestions for gifts that combine fun and education. A mom of four, Cardamone emphasizes the value of play for children and families during the holiday season.

One standout is Floats McGoats by Hoot and Annie Games. The game involves players constructing a raft for goats after their boat capsizes, using wooden pieces and a unique 12-sided die that introduces unexpected twists like shark attacks. “This game is great for turn-taking and strategy,” Cardamone said. “It’s perfect for family connection and laughter.”

For younger children, Cardamone suggests the Pinball Machine by Smartivity, a hands-on project that combines play and STEM learning. Kids assemble a working pinball machine without glue or reading instructions, using elastic bands and simple mechanisms. “My 10-year-old built this, and it turned into a family competition,” she said.

Creative kids may enjoy Creatibles by Holy, a clay kit featuring 12 mixable colors for crafting items like pretend food or decorations. Cardamone explained the benefits: “It’s a great way to use fine motor skills, and once the creations dry, they can become part of pretend play.”

Cardamone also highlighted Theodora Steam Girls, a line of dolls designed to empower young girls in STEM and STEAM fields. Each doll represents a different aspect of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Accompanied by a storybook, the dolls aim to inspire confidence and creativity in children. “This woman-owned business celebrates girls and fosters empowerment at an early age,” she said.

For high-speed action enthusiasts, the City Mission Playset by Chap Mei offers an engaging cops-and-robbers scenario. At just $20, the set includes vehicles, props, and even a dart launcher. “Kids develop storytelling and language skills while having fun,” Cardamone noted.

Cardamone emphasized the importance of connection through play, especially during the holidays. “Toys are tools for learning and bonding,” she said. “Play creates a safe space for conversations, breaks down barriers, and builds lasting memories.”