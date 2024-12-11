Holliday Park Foundation teams up with MashCraft Brewing to bring hot food to the ice rink at Holliday Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, “All Indiana” hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams spoke with Ben Moses, Marketing & Development Coordinator at the Holliday Park Foundation, and Head Brewer at MashCraft Brewing, Andrew Castner.

This winter, the Holliday Park Foundation is partnering with MashCraft Brewing to provide hot, fresh food over at the ice rink at Holliday Park.

“It’s been a really fun way to bring new people out to the park in the wintertime when the park isn’t as heavily visited,” Moses said.

You can visit the ice rink at Holliday Park from now until March 1, 2025. Proceeds from the ice rink at Holliday Park will go to the Holliday Park Foundation.

The ice rink at Holliday Park Tickets:

$14 online and at the door (limited availability)

Children 4 and under are free

Skate rental included with each ticket

Students can enjoy half-price skating every Friday from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Just bring your student ID to the ice rink to redeem this offer!

If you’re skating at the park and start to feel hungry, that’s where MashCraft Brewing steps in. You can take a break from the ice and warm up with some hot food and cold beer over at MashCraft’s bar, located conveniently at the rink.

Cody and Felicia also had a chance to sample some of MashCraft’s menu options, including a pork pizza with sweet barbeque sauce and pickled jalapenos and the “Holiday Brunch” burger, which features an all-beef burger patty with ham and an over-easy egg on top.

MashCraft Brewing has three locations across the city. To learn more about MashCraft, visit mashcraft.com.

To learn more about the Holliday Park Foundation, visit www.hollidaypark.org.