All Indiana

Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival returns to Indy this weekend

It’s one of Indy’s most loved and most-attended church festivals in Indianapolis, and it’s happening this weekend.

That’s right, we’re talking about the Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival.

For those who don’t know, this festival is all about food, and it’s happening on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at the Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Church located at 520 Stevens St. Indianapolis, IN.

Organizers Lisa Meister and Kay Feeney-Caito joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share the details regarding all the entertainment that awaits those who attend, how they manage to feed 40,000 attendees, the food that will be available and more.