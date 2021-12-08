All Indiana

Home Depot shows off home decor options for Christmas

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you enjoy decorating your home for the holidays, The Home Depot says one of their local stores is your go-to spot.

Whether it’s decorative displays from do-it-yourself projects to Christmas trees and holiday lights, the retailers believes it’s got you covered.

The location on High School Road in Indianapolis showed on Wednesday’s “All Indiana” what had to offer, which included a 9-1/2-foot inflatable replica of The Grinch, quick DIY projects, and a variety of Christmas trees.

Store manager Jarod Welzbacker shared some of this year’s fan favorites of decor.

