Home Repairs for Good restores homes for elderly, veterans

The local organization Home Repairs for Good is dedicated to restoring homes for the elderly and veterans, aiming to enhance safety and dignity. This marks the third year the organization has collaborated with Marian University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine for a day of service, with incoming medical students participating. Director of Communications and Partner Engagement Lisa Cole and Amanda Wright, Dean and Professor of Family Medicine at Marian University, discussed the mission and event.

Home Repairs for Good provides critical home repairs at no cost to enable older adults and individuals with disabilities to age safely in their homes. This partnership is not just about giving back but also about teaching medical students the impact of housing on health. Wright emphasized that only 20% of healthcare outcomes are determined in clinical settings, while the rest depend on living conditions.

Volunteers do not need specialized skills to participate. Home Repairs for Good offers various volunteer opportunities, including a handy volunteer program and trades training program. Volunteers with specific skills are also highly valued.

The event involves 168 medical students helping nine homeowners and the community-based Aspire House. Projects include building a new shed, creating accessible garden beds, and weatherizing an old home. The day aims to make homes safer and more comfortable for the residents.

For more information on how to volunteer with Home Repairs for Good, visit their website at homerepairsforgood.org. Volunteers of all skill levels are welcome, and the organization provides training as needed.