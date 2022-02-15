All Indiana

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café opens in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It’s the mix of a classic ice cream shop with a cozy bakery and a lively bistro in the Hamilton Town Center mall.

The Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café, a concept founded by Louisville, Kentucky-based Southern Brands, on Monday celebrated the opening of its second restaurant location in central Indiana.

The cafe offers 20 small-batch ice cream flavors, soups, sandwiches, honey croissants and home-baked goods.

When it comes to the atmosphere, the restaurant also includes community-style tables, booths and lounge seating, large TV screens, a large sunroom and a see-through fireplace.

Charlie Hensley, the chief executive officer of Southern Brands, talked on Valentine’s Day about why opening the second Noblesville location was special and what’s drawing people to its menu.

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café shops in Carmel and Noblesville are open daily, but the hours vary by location.