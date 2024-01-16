Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Homeowner scolds ‘stubborn’ bear under house; Emmy award discussion

Homeowner scolds ‘stubborn’ bear under house; Emmy award discussion

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Is This Anything? California homeowner, Tina Herzog, found herself face-to-face with a stubborn bear that had taken residence under her house.

Initially spotted around her Monrovia property at night on security cameras, the large bear made its way into Herzog’s crawlspace.

Discovering the crawl space window torn off, Herzog realized the bear had settled in.

Despite her attempts to coax it out, including a stern talking-to, the resilient bear refused to budge. Eventually, Herzog resorted to using mothballs as a pest-repellent measure.

To her relief, the odor of mothballs successfully convinced the bear to leave. This shows us the unexpected challenges faced by homeowners in wildlife-rich areas.

In other news, Hammer and Nigel have a lot to say about the Emmy Awards! Take a look above to see if this…is…ANYTHING!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Americans to pull back on...
Business /
New clinic aims to provide...
Indiana News /
Girls on the Run: Building...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: The Oakmont
All Indiana /
First concerts announced for new...
Local News /
Shooter who killed 5 at...
National News /
Palestinians, Israelis battle in Gaza;...
International News /
Inmate dies after apparent fight...
News /