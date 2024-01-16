Homeowner scolds ‘stubborn’ bear under house; Emmy award discussion

Is This Anything? California homeowner, Tina Herzog, found herself face-to-face with a stubborn bear that had taken residence under her house.

Initially spotted around her Monrovia property at night on security cameras, the large bear made its way into Herzog’s crawlspace.

Discovering the crawl space window torn off, Herzog realized the bear had settled in.

Despite her attempts to coax it out, including a stern talking-to, the resilient bear refused to budge. Eventually, Herzog resorted to using mothballs as a pest-repellent measure.

To her relief, the odor of mothballs successfully convinced the bear to leave. This shows us the unexpected challenges faced by homeowners in wildlife-rich areas.

