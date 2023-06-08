Hoosier BBQ Classic set to be biggest in the state

Get ready for a sizzling adventure at the Hoosier BBQ Classic! We’ve got Rachel Schuetz, the barbecue aficionado from the Kansas City BBQ Society, joining us to spill the smoky secrets of this weekend’s grilling extravaganza. She will be firing up the grill alongside her husband, creating mouthwatering masterpieces. But that’s not all! She’ll also be donning her judge’s hat, meticulously inspecting the culinary creations of other talented chefs.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, folks. Dan Skaggs and his crew have previously graced our presence to hype up this epic event on LSL. As if it couldn’t get any better, Rachel will be bringing some of her scrumptious prepared food to share and tantalize our taste buds.

Mark your calendars and head over to the Hoosier BBQ Classic, Indiana’s biggest barbecue competition. It’s time to indulge in a finger-licking, lip-smacking feast!