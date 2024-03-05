Hoosier becomes USA Today’s 2024 Women of the Year Honoree

Hoosier becomes USA Today’s 2024 Women of the Year Honoree

In honor of Women’s History Month, USA TODAY proudly recognizes its 2024 Women of the Year, individuals who are leveraging their influence to empower and uplift women as leaders of the future.

Among the honorees is Justin Phillips, the founder and executive director of Overdose Lifeline, representing Indiana.

Phillips’s journey began tragically with the loss of her youngest son, Aaron, to a heroin overdose at the tender age of 20.

In response to this event, she channeled her grief into action, founding Overdose Lifeline to combat the opioid epidemic and support affected families.

Phillips’s impact extends far beyond her tragedy; she has been a driving force behind significant legislative changes, notably advocating for the passage of Aaron’s Law.

This crucial legislation has facilitated public access to Naloxone, a life-saving medication capable of reversing opioid overdoses, through innovative distribution methods such as vending machines and outdoor boxes.

Under Phillips’s steadfast leadership, Overdose Lifeline has pioneered numerous harm reduction programs and training courses, including the establishment of Aaron’s Place, a vital resource offering free addiction and drug prevention programs for children and teenagers aged 9-17.

Additionally, Phillips has started initiatives like Camp Mariposa, a comprehensive addiction prevention and mentoring program catering to youth impacted by familial substance use disorders, showcasing her unwavering dedication to combating addiction and supporting vulnerable communities.