All Indiana

Hoosier Hardwood Festival debuts at Marion County Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– It’s a three-day festival full of lumberjack shows, live music and entertainment, food, a beer garden and more. The Hoosier Hardwood Festival, which made its debut on Friday, is celebrating the forestry industry.

During the festival, attendees can see showcases where industry pros handle logging and woodworking equipment, heavy machinery and sawmill equipment. Organizers say others in the industry also have the opportunity to gain knowledge from educational sessions.

The event was put together by the Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association and Wood-Mizer and it’s all happening at the Marion County Fairgrounds. All Indiana’s Randall Newsome got to check out some of the day one action at the first Hoosier Hardwood Festival. Watch the video for more.

Ticket information: