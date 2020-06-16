Hospital housekeeping staff gets gifts from IndyCar driver Pippa Mann

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Pippa Mann was inspired to give to people working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

“It was really important for us, as racing shut down during the whole pandemic, that we wanted to try and do something to show that we cared,” Mann said. “We all know that all of the front-line workers are at greater risk than the general population.”

A lot of the spotlight during the pandemic has been on doctors and nurses, but there’s a group of workers protecting those heroes on the daily: the housekeeping team.

“The doctors and nurses have had so much recognition and deserve that recognition during the pandemic, but it’s kind of cool to recognize other front-line staff who are working in the fight against COVID-19,” Mann said.

Each member of the housekeeping staff received a $50 gift card, courtesy of Shell, and spent some time getting a personal thank you from Mann.

Jordan Evans, one of the housekeeping staff members, said she has felt the impact of the pandemic. She’s battled and recovered from COVID-19 and said even though she was being careful, she still got the virus. It’s a serious reminder that anyone could be infected and how much danger they put themselves in every day just by showing up to work.

“I think it’s really cool that people are taking notice of what we do,” Evans said. She appreciates the support but still gives most of the credit to the doctors and nurses.

“I don’t feel like we’re the heroes here, but I think it’s nice that people think we are,” Evans said.

According to staff at Ascension St. Vincent, doctors have said the housekeeping staff have become the most important people at the hospital during the pandemic, keeping the rooms clean and disinfected so everyone can work safely.

Evans shies away from any praise but laughed while saying she will gladly make use for her gift card soon to get gas to get to work.

That’s the kind of joy Mann hopes others will continue to spread while making sure no one in the fight is going unnoticed.

“I think it’s just so important in the current climate and the current environment that we all take the time to appreciate everyone,” she said.