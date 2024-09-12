‘Hot Bench’ returns for 11th season

The Emmy-nominated court show Hot Bench remains America’s number one first-run court show. Created by the legendary Judge Judy Sheindlin, Hot Bench is unique for its three-judge panel, featuring Judge Michael Corriero, Judge Yodit Tewolde, and Judge Rachel Juarez.

One of the show’s standout features is its behind-the-scenes look at the judges’ discussions. Viewers get a glimpse of how legal minds may agree or disagree on a case.

The new season of Hot Bench kicks off on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Hot Bench is an Emmy-nominated, syndicated court show created by Judge Judy Sheindlin and executive produced by David Theodosopoulos. Co-executive producers Belinda Jackson and James Glover help lead the production, which is overseen by Big Ticket Pictures and Queen Bee Productions and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.