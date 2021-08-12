All Indiana

House of Soul Café to debut new location on the city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The House of Soul Café, a popular and fast growing restaurant, will host a grand opening for its new home on the east side of Indianapolis. The restaurant, owned by Chef David Brown and his partner Adam Belt, will be moving to 8083 East 38th Street.

Brown said the move is about more than just bringing good comfort food to the neighborhoods on the city’s east side.

“House of Soul will be moving to the east side to help revitalize an area that needs jobs and community development,” he said. “Our launch will help us bring great food to an area that has been hit by poverty. House of Soul plans on giving away food and providing resources to families and kids in the east area.”

The grand opening is set for Friday at 6 p.m. The event will also include live music.

