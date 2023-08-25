How Discovery Cafe nurtures at-risk youth growth

In a heartfelt conversation with our hosts, Discovery Cafe Program Manager, Deja Sanders, and Cafe Manager, Rhiannon Clayton, shed light on their passionate mission to extend assistance to individuals who have grappled with homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health challenges. The Discovery Cafe isn’t just a safe space; it’s a haven for youth to heal, learn, and flourish, all while forging connections with peers and dedicated staff members.

A Safe Haven for Healing and Growth

Located at 907 N. Delaware Street, the Discovery Cafe was conceived to address the burgeoning need for mental health and substance use services among young people aged 13-18. The initiative took shape as part of the national Recovery Cafe Network (RCN) in response to this pressing demand.

At the heart of its mission lies the belief that everyone is on a journey of recovery from something. For young individuals battling mental health issues, substance use concerns, or other challenges, the cafe offers a welcoming space for them to navigate their struggles, learn, and find solace. The Discovery Cafe Indy (DCI) champions the idea that healing should be accompanied by camaraderie and fun.

A Place of Inclusive Support and Activities

The Discovery Cafe operates as a membership-based hub tailored for youngsters aged 12-17. Here, they can participate in a wide spectrum of activities designed to provide both enjoyment and comprehensive support. The cafe extends the opportunity for free classes and workshops, enabling young individuals to acquire various skills that highlight their strengths and interests.

Beyond the nurturing environment, the cafe places immense value on peer support, tutoring, mentoring, and communal resources. Weekly circles foster connection, while monthly fun festivals and social outings infuse joy into the journey of recovery.

Join the Fun at the DCI Fun Festival

As a culmination of their dedication, the Discovery Cafe is hosting the DCI Fun Festival on Saturday, August 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. The festival promises an array of exciting offerings, including face painting, games, a bounce house, DJ ShoWout, delectable food, and enticing prizes. It’s not just an event; it’s a celebration of unity, growth, and the power of collective healing.

The Discovery Cafe Indy’s commitment to nurturing young hearts and minds showcases the resilience and hope that can emerge from shared spaces of understanding and support. It’s a testament to the fact that through genuine connections and a bit of fun, transformative healing journeys can be embarked upon, even in the face of life’s challenges.