How Fite Plumbing is advocating for breast cancer awareness

Erika Fite-Fraits, president of Fite Plumbing in Plainfield, is raising awareness about breast cancer through her business, driven by a personal connection to the cause. Fite-Fraits’s mother passed away from breast cancer three years ago, and she has since discovered that she carries a genetic predisposition to the disease. “It’s been my mission to raise awareness and encourage others to look into their family history and be proactive,” Fite-Fraits said.

Her company has been involved in the construction industry for over 35 years, and this year, she launched a year-long breast cancer awareness campaign. The initiative has included social media efforts, a 5K walk, lunch-and-learn events, and more. Employees at Fight Plumbing have also participated by wearing pink shirts, hats, and displaying breast cancer awareness ribbons on their trucks. “We’ve had guest speakers give statistics and facts about the latest in breast cancer research,” Fite-Fraits added.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Fite Plumbing is hosting several additional events, including participation in the Susan G. Komen Walk on October 7. Later in the month, the company will hold another lunch-and-learn session. A significant event will take place on November 8 when the business hosts a mobile mammogram screening unit at its location.

Fite emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention, encouraging others to get screened. She also highlighted the importance of creating a support network for individuals and families affected by breast cancer. “Not everyone has a community or family to lean on,” she said, noting her desire to continue building a network where those impacted can find support and understanding.

For more information about Fite Plumbing’s breast cancer awareness efforts, or to participate in upcoming events, visit fiteplumbing.com.