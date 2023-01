All Indiana

How to be a good planner despite ‘artificial interference’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of us live busy lives. That’s why it’s important to make a plan and stay organized.

High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist Dr. Conor Hogan joined “All Indiana” Monday afternoon to share what it takes to be a good planner despite “artificial interference.”

Hogan’s book “The Gym Upstairs: The Neuroscientific Secrets Of Future Champions,” can be purchased on Amazon.