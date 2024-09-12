How to celebrate your divorce

Divorce party invitations reached an all-time high last year, according to data from Evite. This rise suggests that more people are recognizing and even celebrating non-traditional milestones, says Olivia Pollock, Evite’s party data analyst.

“The trend highlights a shift towards using celebrations to transform life transitions into positive experiences,” Pollock explains.

It’s not just divorces being celebrated. Americans are also throwing parties for paying off debt, breast reductions, vasectomies, and other significant life events. This shift is likely contributing to the 5% increase in celebrations Evite has recorded this year.

“Just like we celebrate weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries, it makes sense that divorce is being recognized and celebrated, too,” Pollock adds.

With divorce carrying less stigma and the process costing an average of $11,000, many are finding reasons to turn this life change into a moment of celebration.