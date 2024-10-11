How to donate cash to help Red Cross hurricanes’ response

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two hurricanes have hit the Southeast in the past two weeks.

In Florida, some people have been overwhelmed with evacuating twice and grappling with the uncertainty of how to move forward.

The American Red Cross is one of the organizations trying to help with relief efforts. Jeff Imel is the Indiana region director of the Red Cross service to the armed forces and international services programs. He joined “All Indiana” host Cody Adams on Friday to talk about ways to help people being impacted.

Details about donating cash to help people after hurricanes Helene and Milton through the Red Cross are available online.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

