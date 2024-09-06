How to help kids handle back-to-school jitters

As the new school year begins, many parents are facing more than just buying school supplies and adjusting schedules. A common challenge that often goes unnoticed is the back-to-school jitters.

Whether it’s a child starting kindergarten or returning after a long summer break, school anxiety can affect children of all ages.

Lifestyle expert Jeannie Jacobs, MD, joined us to offer practical advice for parents on how to help ease their children’s worries.

With years of experience in family dynamics, Jeannie shared strategies that are both kind and helpful.

One key area Jeannie focused on is open communication. She encourages parents to talk with their kids about any fears they may have. By letting children express their concerns, parents can offer comfort and guidance to help them feel more secure.

Another point Jeannie highlighted was the importance of staying connected. Even though parents can’t be with their children during the school day, small gestures can remind them that they are always cared for.

Jeannie suggested things like leaving a special note in their lunchbox or establishing a fun after-school routine. These simple actions help children feel loved and supported, even when they’re apart.

Jeannie’s tips are designed to help parents navigate this emotional time and make sure kids start the school year feeling confident and calm.