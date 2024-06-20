How to keep your makeup on during the summer feat. Temara Payton

ANKARA, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 04: A photo shows the close-up brown eye of a woman getting her eyelashes makeup using mascara at a make-up and cosmetic products shop in Ankara, Turkey on September 04, 2018. (Photo by Binnur Ege Gurun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Wearing makeup in the summer can be a challenge because of the heat.

Temara Payton, WISH-TV’s Beauty Consultant Expert, joined us on the show to give us her tips and tricks on how to keep your makeup lasting all day in the summer heat. Dewy looks and light makeup are key!

To stay cool, start with a lightweight moisturizer and use a primer to help your makeup stay in place.

Choose a foundation with a light texture or use a tinted moisturizer to avoid a heavy feel.

Setting your makeup with a translucent powder can help control shine and keep your face looking fresh.

Another tip is to use waterproof products, especially for your eyes.

Waterproof mascara and eyeliner can prevent smudging and keep your look intact all day.

Opt for cream-based blushes and eyeshadows as they tend to stay put better in the heat.

Carry blotting papers with you to dab away excess oil without ruining your makeup.

These simple steps can help you feel cool and confident while wearing makeup in the summer.