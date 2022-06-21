How to make alcohol-infused ‘poptails’

The 4th of July is the hottest celebration of the year!
Outdoor gatherings and cookouts are a great time, but we’ve got a way for you to avoid those sugary drinks and desserts.
You can indulge with alcohol-infused popsicles, each under 100 calories.
Tom Gibson, president of Blue Ice Vodka and a nationally-recognized craft cocktail expert, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to take us through the process of making these popsicles.
Skinny Mule Frozen Poptail
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 12 oz. bottle ginger beer
- 1/2-cup lime juice
- 10 Popsicle sticks
Instructions:
Pour ginger beer and limeade popsicles mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the Popsicle sticks, and leave about ¼-inch space exposed for expansion during freezing. Freeze for 4-6 hours for alcohol mix to become solid.
Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptail
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. cup Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka
- 2-cups lemonade (16 oz.)
- 10 Popsicle sticks
- Garnish with Blueberries and lemon wheels (optional)
Instructions:
Make 10 ice pops. Pour huckleberry vodka and lemon juice mix. Garnish with blueberries and lemon wheels. Attach cover. Insert Popsicle sticks, and leave ¼-inch space exposed for expansion during freezing. Freeze for 4-6 hours.
Blue Ice Watermelon Frozen Poptail
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups of watermelon juice 16 oz.)
- ½ tbsp. fresh limejuice
Instructions:
In a blender, puree the watermelon; add limejuice and Blue Ice Vodka. Strain pureed watermelon and vodka mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the Popsicle sticks, and leave ¼ of an inch exposed for expansion. Freeze for 4-6 hours.