How to make alcohol-infused ‘poptails’

by: Tierra Carpenter
The 4th of July is the hottest celebration of the year!

Outdoor gatherings and cookouts are a great time, but we’ve got a way for you to avoid those sugary drinks and desserts. 

You can indulge with alcohol-infused popsicles, each under 100 calories.

Tom Gibson, president of Blue Ice Vodka and a nationally-recognized craft cocktail expert, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to take us through the process of making these popsicles.

Skinny Mule Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
  • 12 oz. bottle ginger beer
  • 1/2-cup lime juice
  • 10 Popsicle sticks

Instructions:

Pour ginger beer and limeade popsicles mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the Popsicle sticks, and leave about ¼-inch space exposed for expansion during freezing. Freeze for 4-6 hours for alcohol mix to become solid.

Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. cup Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka
  • 2-cups lemonade (16 oz.)
  • 10 Popsicle sticks
  • Garnish with Blueberries and lemon wheels (optional)

Instructions:

Make 10 ice pops. Pour huckleberry vodka and lemon juice mix. Garnish with blueberries and lemon wheels. Attach cover. Insert Popsicle sticks, and leave ¼-inch space exposed for expansion during freezing. Freeze for 4-6 hours.

Blue Ice Watermelon Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
  • 5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups of watermelon juice 16 oz.)
  • ½ tbsp. fresh limejuice

Instructions:

In a blender, puree the watermelon; add limejuice and Blue Ice Vodka. Strain pureed watermelon and vodka mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the Popsicle sticks, and leave ¼ of an inch exposed for expansion. Freeze for 4-6 hours.

