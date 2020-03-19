How to make Annessa’s Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you looking for a throw-together soup recipe that uses what is in your pantry and freezer? Here’s one the entire family will love.

2 cups chicken broth

3 lbs chicken breast, fresh or frozen

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning Mix

1 1/2 cups frozen or canned corn

2 cans beans, such as black beans or great northern

1 can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2-3 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese

Toppings:

Sliced avocado

Fresh tomatoes

Tortilla chips

1. In a crockpot, add all ingredients except shredded cheese. Cook on low for 8-10 hours.

2. Using two forks, shred chicken gently. Pour in shredded cheese and stir until it is completely melted and soup is creamy.

3. Serve while hot, or let cool and freeze in batches.

After serving a bowl, top as desired and enjoy!