How to make Annessa’s Cucumber Crostini

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cucumbers with your choice of toppings make an easy, delicious and healthy appetizer for your New Year’s Eve spread!
Three different — and scrumptious — toppings give your guests plenty of flavors to choose from.
Ingredients
- 2 English cucumbers
- 3/4 cup of your favorite hummus
For the kale and feta topping:
- 1/4 cup chopped kale
- 1 tablespoon crumbled feta
- 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomatoes, minced
- 1/2 tablespoon Kalamata olives, minced
For the fresh tomato topping:
- 1/4 cup diced grape tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon diced red onion
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
For the curried coconut topping:
- 1/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 tablespoon golden raisins, chopped
- Slice cucumber into 1/4 – 1/2 inch rounds, leaving the peel on. Stand cucumber slice vertically. Using a measuring teaspoon, carefully scoop out some of the middle of each cucumber slice.
- Fill the center of each cucumber slice with 1 teaspoon hummus.
- In 3 small bowls, combine the separate toppings: In the first, mix together chopped kale, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives. In the second bowl, mix fresh tomatoes, red onion and salt. And in the third, combine coconut, curry powder and raisins.
- Onto the hummus layer of each cucumber bite, sprinkle 1-2 teaspoons of topping. Repeat for each cucumber bite, using desired topping until all cucumbers are topped.
- Place on a serving platter and serve immediately!