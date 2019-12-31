How to make Annessa’s Cucumber Crostini

Annessa’s Cucumber Crostini on Dec. 31, 2019. (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cucumbers with your choice of toppings make an easy, delicious and healthy appetizer for your New Year’s Eve spread!

Three different — and scrumptious — toppings give your guests plenty of flavors to choose from. 

Ingredients

  • 2 English cucumbers 
  • 3/4 cup of your favorite hummus 
    For the kale and feta topping: 
  • 1/4 cup chopped kale 
  • 1 tablespoon crumbled feta 
  • 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomatoes, minced 
  • 1/2 tablespoon Kalamata olives, minced 
    For the fresh tomato topping: 
  • 1/4 cup diced grape tomatoes 
  • 1 tablespoon diced red onion 
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt 
    For the curried coconut topping: 
  • 1/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut 
  • 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon golden raisins, chopped  
  1. Slice cucumber into 1/4 – 1/2 inch rounds, leaving the peel on. Stand cucumber slice vertically. Using a measuring teaspoon, carefully scoop out some of the middle of each cucumber slice. 
  2. Fill the center of each cucumber slice with 1 teaspoon hummus. 
  3. In 3 small bowls, combine the separate toppings: In the first, mix together chopped kale, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives. In the second bowl, mix fresh tomatoes, red onion and salt. And in the third, combine coconut, curry powder and raisins. 
  4. Onto the hummus layer of each cucumber bite, sprinkle 1-2 teaspoons of topping. Repeat for each cucumber bite, using desired topping until all cucumbers are topped. 
  5. Place on a serving platter and serve immediately! 

