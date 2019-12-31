How to make Annessa’s Cucumber Crostini

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cucumbers with your choice of toppings make an easy, delicious and healthy appetizer for your New Year’s Eve spread!

Three different — and scrumptious — toppings give your guests plenty of flavors to choose from.

Ingredients

2 English cucumbers

3/4 cup of your favorite hummus

For the kale and feta topping:

1/4 cup chopped kale

1 tablespoon crumbled feta

1 tablespoon sun-dried tomatoes, minced

1/2 tablespoon Kalamata olives, minced

For the fresh tomato topping:

1/4 cup diced grape tomatoes

1 tablespoon diced red onion

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

For the curried coconut topping:

1/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1 tablespoon golden raisins, chopped