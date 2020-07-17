How to make Annessa’s Deep Fried Oreos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All week Annessa has used her culinary skills to bring the flavors of the Indiana State Fair to her kitchen — and yours — so you can enjoy those treats at home this year. On Friday’s “All Indiana,” she made a fair favorite, deep fried Oreos.

Ingredients

12 Oreo cookies

4 cups vegetable oil

1 egg

3/4 cup milk

1 1/4 cup pancake mix

Powdered sugar

Chocolate syrup

Instructions

Put cookies in the freezer for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a fryer (a Fry Daddy works great) or on the stove-top to 375 degrees. Mix together egg, milk and pancake mix in a small bowl. Mixture should be thick. Dip each Oreo into batter, then gently slide it into the oil. Oreo should float to the top, and when it looks light brown on the underside, carefully flip it over using a slotted spoon. Let it cook 1 more minute. The Oreo will be done when the batter is light to medium brown. Remove from oil, place on a cooling rack with paper towels underneath to allow the grease to drip off. When cool, sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzle with chocolate syrup.

To make it “state fair official,” serve in a small paper bowl wrapped in parchment paper, or on a stick. Enjoy!