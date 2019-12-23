How to make Annessa’s Gooey Baked Apples with Homemade Non-dairy Caramel Sauce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a toasty, healthy dessert that’s also dairy-free? Try Annessa’s twist on baked apples.
3 SugarBee Apples (Gala works well, too)
1/3 cup quick oats
1/3 cup almond flour
1/3 cup chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 tablespoon raw, local honey
- Preheat oven to 375º. Using a spoon, carefully hollow out the center of the apple starting at the top, and scooping out all of the seeds. (Don’t go too far to the edge, or the baked apple will collapse).
- In a small bowl, combine oats, almond flour, walnuts, cinnamon, coconut oil, and honey. Spoon mixture into the middle of each apple, mounding it a little on the top. Place apples upright into a small baking dish, and pour just enough water to cover the bottom of the dish.
- Bake for 50 minutes – 1 hour (depending on the size of the apples). They should be fork-tender and soft but still intact.
- Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes. Top with a scoop of coconut whipped cream or nondairy ice cream, and a drizzle of Homemade Coconut Caramel Sauce. Enjoy!
Homemade Non-Dairy Caramel Sauce
1 can full-fat coconut milk
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
1/3 cup raw honey
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon butter extract (optional)
- Add all ingredients except extracts into a small saucepan. Heat on medium high. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes, until sauce is reduced and coats the back of a spoon. Turn off heat and stir in extracts.
- Pour sauce into a jar to let cool. Sauce will thicken as it cools. Store in the refrigerator.