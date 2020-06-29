How to make Annessa’s Homemade Peach-Raspberry Iced Tea

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s National Iced Tea Month, and fresh ripe peaches are in season, which means homemade peach tea is the way to go.

This recipe gets all of it’s flavor from those fresh, delicious, sweet ripe peaches.

Annessa’s Homemade Peach-Raspberry Iced Tea

6 fresh ripe peaches, sliced & pit removed

6 Lipton Black Tea

2-4 tablespoons 100% pure maple syrup, raw honey or raw sugar

16 ounces raspberries, frozen

Mint leaves

1. In a medium saucepan, add 4 of the sliced peaches to 5 cups of fresh water. Pour in maple syrup, honey or sugar if using. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes.

2. Turn off heat and add tea bags. Gently mash peaches with a fork against the opposite side of the pan from the teabags. Let tea and peaches steep from 8-10 minutes.

3. Strain the peach mixture into a clear pitcher. Fill the pitcher with ice, frozen raspberries, the rest of the sliced peaches, and a sprig of mint. Sweeten to taste and serve.