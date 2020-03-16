How to make Annessa’s Mini Italian Turkey Meatloaves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cheesy, flavorful, delicious, filling and easy!

Be sure to swap where you need to — use ground beef instead of turkey, use dried basil instead of oregano, breadcrumbs instead of quick oats, garlic powder instead of fresh garlic.

Skip the ricotta mixture if you need and simply use spaghetti sauce and shredded mozzarella (or sliced mozzarella). Make use of what you have on hand!

1 pound ground turkey

1 egg

1/2 can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/3 cup quick-cooking oats

1 clove fresh garlic, grated

Topping

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, grated

1 cup marinara sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1. Preheat oven to 375. In a medium bowl, gently mix together first 7 ingredients.

2. Spray a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. Scoop meatloaf mixture evenly into each muffin tin. Bake for 12 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan, and garlic. Remove mini-meatloaves and carefully spoon about 1 tablespoon of the cheese mixture on top of each meatloaf. Then, spoon 1-2 tablespoons of the marinara sauce on top of each meatloaf, and top with a sprinkle cheese. Place back in the oven and bake until cheese is melted.

4. Serve and enjoy!