How to make Annessa’s Wellness Water

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Say goodbye to water you believe to be boring, and hello to a delicious, refreshing, thirst-quenching drink you can keep with you throughout the day.
This wellness water will keep you energized and motivated.
Ingredients
- Mix of fresh fruits and herbs
- Zest of citrus fresh spring water
- Optional: tea bag
- In a reusable water bottle, add fresh sliced fruit, such as pineapple core and raspberries, along with mint and ice.
- Add any herbs such as mint or basil. Slices of cucumber make it taste sweet and refreshing.
- Pour fresh water over.
- Zest lemon on top of ice.
- Here’s another idea: Add a tea bag to your fresh water and let it flavor the water throughout the day. Take it with you for a refreshing drink!