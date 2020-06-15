All Indiana

How to make BBQ Grilled Mini Meatloaves

by: Annessa Chumbley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One word: “delicious.”

This is an easy summer dinner your whole family will enjoy. 

  • 1 pound ground beef or bison
  • 1 egg beaten
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/3 cup barbecue sauce, plus more
  • 1/4 cup quick oats or Panko bread crumbs
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 inch cheddar cheese cubes
  • Preheat the grill to medium high and spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk egg, Worcestershire sauce, 1/3 cup barbecue sauce, oats or bread crumbs, and sea salt. Add ground beef and fold everything together until combined, but not over mixed. 
  • Divide mixture into 4 equal pieces and shape into loaves. Place 2 cheddar cheese cubes in the center of each little meatloaf, making sure you fold the meatloaf around it. Place loaves directly on the grill. Cook 4 minutes on one side with the grill lid down, then turn over and brush with remaining BBQ sauce. Cook another 4-5 minutes until meatloaves are cooked through. Serve with tomato halves on the grill and enjoy! 
