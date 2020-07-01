How to make Broccoli Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Broccoli Salad is the perfect side dish to take to a (small) gathering this summer!
- 6-7 cups broccoli florets, finely chopped
- 1/2 lb crispy bacon, crumbled 1 cup roasted cashews, chopped
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
- 1/2 packed cup golden raisins
- 1 finely diced sweet onion
- 1 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons local honey
- kosher salt
- In a medium bowl, add mayo, vinegar, honey, onion, and a sprinkle salt.
- Add in broccoli, bacon, cashews, sunflower seeds, and raisins. Toss together so everything is coated.
- Refrigerate until serving. …the longer it sets, the better it will be!