How to make Broccoli Salad

by: Annessa Chumbley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Broccoli Salad is the perfect side dish to take to a (small) gathering this summer!

  • 6-7 cups broccoli florets, finely chopped 
  • 1/2 lb crispy bacon, crumbled 1 cup roasted cashews, chopped
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds 
  • 1/2 packed cup golden raisins 
  • 1 finely diced sweet onion 
  • 1 cup mayo 
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 3 tablespoons local honey 
  • kosher salt
  1. In a medium bowl, add mayo, vinegar, honey, onion, and a sprinkle salt. 
  2. Add in broccoli, bacon, cashews, sunflower seeds, and raisins. Toss together so everything is coated. 
  3. Refrigerate until serving. …the longer it sets, the better it will be! 

