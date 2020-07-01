How to make Broccoli Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Broccoli Salad is the perfect side dish to take to a (small) gathering this summer!

6-7 cups broccoli florets, finely chopped

1/2 lb crispy bacon, crumbled 1 cup roasted cashews, chopped

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

1/2 packed cup golden raisins

1 finely diced sweet onion

1 cup mayo

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons local honey

kosher salt