How to make ‘copycat’ Pineapple Whip

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can copy the flavors of the Indiana State Fair right in your own home! Here’s Annessa’s version of Pineapple Whip, complete with directions on how to give it the look of the Midway.

Ingredients

2 cups fresh, ripe pineapple chunks, frozen

1/2 cup pineapple juice, plus more if needed

1/2 cup whipped cream (coconut whipped cream, Cool Whip, or Truwhip)

A drizzle of local honey

Instructions