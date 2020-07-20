All Indiana

How to make ‘copycat’ Pineapple Whip

by: Annessa Chumbley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can copy the flavors of the Indiana State Fair right in your own home! Here’s Annessa’s version of Pineapple Whip, complete with directions on how to give it the look of the Midway.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh, ripe pineapple chunks, frozen 
  • 1/2 cup pineapple juice, plus more if needed 
  • 1/2 cup whipped cream (coconut whipped cream, Cool Whip, or Truwhip) 
  • A drizzle of local honey 

Instructions

  1. In a high-powered blender or a food processor, add pineapple and juice. Blend by pulsing until the chunks are smooth, but pineapple is still thick and creamy. It may take a while! 
  2. Add whipped cream and pulse. Drizzle in a little honey if it needs to be sweeter. 
  3. To get the State Fair look, scoop mixture into zip-top bags, pipe into a small jar and serve with a spoon! 

