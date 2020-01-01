How to make Detox Fruit Salad

by: Annessa Chumbley

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bring some sunshine to your insides and detox form all the holiday heaviness.

This easy fruit salad is packed with foods that provide antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients, giving nutrition to every part of your body. It is sure to springboard you to a great 2020! 

Detox Fruit Salad

3 cups fresh
sweet pineapple chunks
3 ripe kiwis, cut into large chunks
1 cup pomegranate seeds 

Mix everything together in a medium bowl. Enjoy! Freeze any leftovers in zip-top bags and use for smoothies.

Detox Fruit Salad (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

