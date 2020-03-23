All Indiana

How to make easy communion bread at home

by: Annessa Chumbley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are a person of faith and you are doing communion at home during social distancing, this is an easy and no-fail recipe for communion bread. 

Ingredients

1 cup butter (2 sticks), cubed and frozen
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 
1 teaspoon salt 
8 to 10 tablespoons ice water 

Method

  1. Put the butter, flour and salt in the food processor, and pulse lightly just until the mixture resembles wet sand.
  2. Add the water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing briefly after each spoonful of water. Keep adding water until the dough just begins to gather into larger clumps.
  3. Transfer equal amounts of the dough into two resealable plastic bags and pat each into a disk. 
  4. Let rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Remove 1 of the disks from the bag and onto a flour-coated surface.
  5. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out to a 10-inch round. Cut into smaller 3-4 inch circles using a small bowl or a glass. Place on parchment-paper covered baking sheet, and poke a few holes in each round (also, score dough if needed into smaller squares).
  6. Bake at 375 degrees for about 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the dough.

