How to make easy communion bread at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are a person of faith and you are doing communion at home during social distancing, this is an easy and no-fail recipe for communion bread.

Ingredients

1 cup butter (2 sticks), cubed and frozen

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

8 to 10 tablespoons ice water

Method