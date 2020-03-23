How to make easy communion bread at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are a person of faith and you are doing communion at home during social distancing, this is an easy and no-fail recipe for communion bread.
Ingredients
1 cup butter (2 sticks), cubed and frozen
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
8 to 10 tablespoons ice water
Method
- Put the butter, flour and salt in the food processor, and pulse lightly just until the mixture resembles wet sand.
- Add the water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing briefly after each spoonful of water. Keep adding water until the dough just begins to gather into larger clumps.
- Transfer equal amounts of the dough into two resealable plastic bags and pat each into a disk.
- Let rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Remove 1 of the disks from the bag and onto a flour-coated surface.
- Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out to a 10-inch round. Cut into smaller 3-4 inch circles using a small bowl or a glass. Place on parchment-paper covered baking sheet, and poke a few holes in each round (also, score dough if needed into smaller squares).
- Bake at 375 degrees for about 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the dough.