How to make Fourth of July Summer Refresher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe from News 8’s Annessa Chumbley on Friday’s “All Indiana.”

Fourth of July Summer Refresher

1/2 ripe watermelon, chopped into chunks

16 ounces blueberries

1 dragonfruit, cut into cubes

64 ounces of lemonade, white grape juice, or any other kind of juice

Sparkling water

Ice

Place everything into a giant pitcher, and keep in the refrigerator until serving! Place ice in the pitcher before serving. Enjoy!