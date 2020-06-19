How to make Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get out of the kitchen and into the sunshine with these BBQ chicken pizzas that come together on the grill! Plus, Annessa shares an easy recipe for barbecue sauce.
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza
- 2 naan flatbreads
- 1/3 cup your favorite barbecue sauce
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
- 2 tablespoons sliced red onion
- 4 ounces fresh mozzarella
- 2 tablespoons sliced green onion
- Fresh basil
Easy Barbecue Sauce
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup raw apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
Instructions
- Brush grill with oil and heat to medium. Lay flatbread on the grill and cook until toasted, about 2 minutes.
- Turn bread over and brush each with half of the BBQ sauce; then scatter on shredded chicken, red onion, fresh mozzarella and green onion. Put the lid down on the grill and let pizzas cook for another 3-5 minutes, just until cheese is melted and edges are crispy.
- Remove pizzas from grill. Sprinkle with shredded basil, and drizzle with more BBQ sauce.
- To make your own easy BBQ sauce, stir together sauce ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Store in the refrigerator when done.