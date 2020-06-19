How to make Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get out of the kitchen and into the sunshine with these BBQ chicken pizzas that come together on the grill! Plus, Annessa shares an easy recipe for barbecue sauce.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

2 naan flatbreads

1/3 cup your favorite barbecue sauce

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

2 tablespoons sliced red onion

4 ounces fresh mozzarella

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

Fresh basil

Easy Barbecue Sauce

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup raw apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Instructions