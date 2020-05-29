How to make Hawaiian Burgers with Avocado Salsa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grilling weather is here, and with it comes a burger recipe that tastes like a vacation.

Here’s how to make Hawaiian burgers with avocado salsa.

Hawaiian Burger with Avocado Salsa

2 (4-ounce) grass-fed ground beef patties

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce

2 fresh sliced pineapple rounds, about 1/4-inch thick

2 thick-sliced red onion rounds, 1/4-inch thick

2 handfuls baby spinach

2 slices provolone cheese

Avocado Salsa

1 jalapeno

1/2 cup red and yellow cherry tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup diced ripe avocado

Lightly brush grill with oil and heat to medium-high. Sprinkle burgers on both sides with paprika and salt, rubbing in all over. Place on grill, along with pineapple rounds, red onion rounds and jalapeno. Grill burgers, pineapple and onion 4-5 minutes on each side, to desired doneness (see note). Brush burgers with teriyaki sauce several times. Check pineapple: It is done when it’s juicy and has good grill marks. Grill jalapeno 4 minutes total, turning in between. Remove jalapeno from grill and let cool. Discard the ribs and seeds. Dice the rest, and add it to a bowl with diced tomatoes and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and toss salsa. Remove pineapple from grill. Top each with a small handful spinach. Add red onion on top of the spinach, and then the burger, and a slice of provolone cheese. Scoop out fresh avocado salsa and pile it on top. Serve immediately!

Pro tips

How to cook your burger to desired doneness:

Medium rare, 130-135° F: 7 minutes total

Medium, 135-150° F: 8 minutes total

Medium well, 150-165° F: 9 minutes total

Well done, 165° F and up: 10 minutes total

For less of a kick to the salsa, use bell pepper instead of jalapeno.

Add cilantro to the top of the burger stack if desired!