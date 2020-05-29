INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grilling weather is here, and with it comes a burger recipe that tastes like a vacation.
Here’s how to make Hawaiian burgers with avocado salsa.
Hawaiian Burger with Avocado Salsa
- 2 (4-ounce) grass-fed ground beef patties
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce
- 2 fresh sliced pineapple rounds, about 1/4-inch thick
- 2 thick-sliced red onion rounds, 1/4-inch thick
- 2 handfuls baby spinach
- 2 slices provolone cheese
Avocado Salsa
- 1 jalapeno
- 1/2 cup red and yellow cherry tomatoes, diced
- 1/4 cup diced ripe avocado
- Lightly brush grill with oil and heat to medium-high.
- Sprinkle burgers on both sides with paprika and salt, rubbing in all over.
- Place on grill, along with pineapple rounds, red onion rounds and jalapeno. Grill burgers, pineapple and onion 4-5 minutes on each side, to desired doneness (see note).
- Brush burgers with teriyaki sauce several times. Check pineapple: It is done when it’s juicy and has good grill marks.
- Grill jalapeno 4 minutes total, turning in between.
- Remove jalapeno from grill and let cool. Discard the ribs and seeds. Dice the rest, and add it to a bowl with diced tomatoes and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and toss salsa.
- Remove pineapple from grill. Top each with a small handful spinach. Add red onion on top of the spinach, and then the burger, and a slice of provolone cheese. Scoop out fresh avocado salsa and pile it on top. Serve immediately!
Pro tips
How to cook your burger to desired doneness:
- Medium rare, 130-135° F: 7 minutes total
- Medium, 135-150° F: 8 minutes total
- Medium well, 150-165° F: 9 minutes total
- Well done, 165° F and up: 10 minutes total
For less of a kick to the salsa, use bell pepper instead of jalapeno.
Add cilantro to the top of the burger stack if desired!