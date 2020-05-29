All Indiana

How to make Hawaiian Burgers with Avocado Salsa

by: Annessa Chumbley
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grilling weather is here, and with it comes a burger recipe that tastes like a vacation.

Here’s how to make Hawaiian burgers with avocado salsa.

Hawaiian Burger with Avocado Salsa

  • 2 (4-ounce) grass-fed ground beef patties  
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce 
  • 2 fresh sliced pineapple rounds, about 1/4-inch thick 
  • 2 thick-sliced red onion rounds, 1/4-inch thick 
  • 2 handfuls baby spinach 
  • 2 slices provolone cheese 

Avocado Salsa 

  • 1 jalapeno
  • 1/2 cup red and yellow cherry tomatoes, diced 
  • 1/4 cup diced ripe avocado 
  1. Lightly brush grill with oil and heat to medium-high. 
  2. Sprinkle burgers on both sides with paprika and salt, rubbing in all over.
  3. Place on grill, along with pineapple rounds, red onion rounds and jalapeno. Grill burgers, pineapple and onion 4-5 minutes on each side, to desired doneness (see note).
  4. Brush burgers with teriyaki sauce several times. Check pineapple: It is done when it’s juicy and has good grill marks.
  5. Grill jalapeno 4 minutes total, turning in between. 
  6. Remove jalapeno from grill and let cool. Discard the ribs and seeds. Dice the rest, and add it to a bowl with diced tomatoes and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and toss salsa.  
  7. Remove pineapple from grill. Top each with a small handful spinach. Add red onion on top of the spinach, and then the burger, and a slice of provolone cheese. Scoop out fresh avocado salsa and pile it on top. Serve immediately! 

Pro tips

How to cook your burger to desired doneness: 

  • Medium rare, 130-135° F: 7 minutes total
  • Medium, 135-150° F: 8 minutes total
  • Medium well, 150-165° F: 9 minutes total
  • Well done, 165° F and up: 10 minutes total

For less of a kick to the salsa, use bell pepper instead of jalapeno. 

Add cilantro to the top of the burger stack if desired! 

(Provided Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

