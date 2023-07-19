How to make Julian’s Recipe Bruschetta with Liz Berg

Liz Berg, the talented cook behind “That Skinny Chick Can Bake,” brought us a mouthwatering recipe featuring Julian’s Recipe Bruschetta with Prosciutto, Ricotta, and Arugula.

To create this delightful dish, you’ll need Julian’s Recipe Baguette of your choice, prepared and sliced, extra virgin olive oil, a whole clove of garlic, fresh ricotta cheese, arugula leaves, and prosciutto. Start by heating a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Brush both sides of the bread slices with olive oil and grill until they turn golden all over. Rub one side of each slice with the halved garlic clove.

Next, spread a generous tablespoon or two of ricotta on each bread slice and press an arugula leaf into the cheese. Finally, top it off with a slice of prosciutto, drizzle with olive oil, and serve. This tantalizing bruschetta is a perfect blend of flavors and textures, sure to impress your guests or elevate any meal.