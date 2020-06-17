How to make Low-carb Chicken Pizzas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A low-carb chicken pizza is a delicious, easy protein-packed meal that can be made on the grill or in the oven.

Low-Carb Chicken Pizzas

2 boneless, skinless chicken breast

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

zest of 1/2 small lime

1/3 cup Garden Fresh Gourmet Avocado Verde Salsa

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese other optional toppings: chopped cilantro, green onions, sliced cucumber, Cotija cheese

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place chicken breast between two pieces of Press and Seal or into a zip-top bag. Using a mallet or cast-iron skillet, pound chicken until it is 1/4 inch thick all the way around. This will serve as your pizza “crust.”

2. Sprinkle both sides of each chicken breast with kosher salt, cumin, and lime zest. Place chicken breast on baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Cook for 15 minutes, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove chicken and top each with 3 tablespoons salsa and shredded cheese. Place back into the oven until the cheese is melted and gooey. Serve!

Note: Chicken Salsa Pizzas are amazing on the grill, too! Just oil the grill grates and cook Chicken Pizzas on medium-high until cook through, flipping only once. Add salsa and cheese, then close grill until cheese is melted. Delicious!