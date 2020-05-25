How to make Mini-cheeseburger Kabobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — These Mini-cheeseburger Kabobs have the most delicious sauce ever.

It’s a great summer recipe the whole family will enjoy!

1 lb grass-fed ground beef

3 tablespoons minced dried onion

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 kosher salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

16 small cheddar cheese cubes

16 dill pickle chips

16 cherry tomatoes, any color

Sauce

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup dill pickle juice

3 tablespoons yellow mustard

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1. Prepare grill by brushing with oil and heating to medium-high. In a medium bowl, add beef, dried onion, garlic powder and salt. Gently mix with hands until ingredients are evenly incorporated. Shape into 16 (1 ounce) balls, firmly packed.

2. Place meatballs on the grill. Cook for 3 1/2 minutes each side, turning once, or until desired doneness. Remove from grill onto a plate. Sprinkle Worcestershire sauce over meatballs and let them rest 5 minutes.

3. Combine all sauce ingredients in a small serving bowl.

4. To make the kabobs: carefully skewer one meatball on, followed by a pickle, cheese cube, tomato, and another pickle, cheese cube, and tomato. Add on a second meatball.

5. Serve kabobs immediately with sauce! Enjoy!

Pro tips

– Waiting until meatballs are fully seared on the grill makes them easier to flip. Use a spatula to gently turn them over.

– Make sauce the night before and store in the refrigerator. It gets one step out of the way, and the sauce tastes even better the next day!

– Use stacker pickles instead of pickle chips to create a different-looking kabob. Weave stacker pickles on the skewer by folding it a few times.