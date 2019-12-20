How to make No Bake Sugar Cookie Dough Balls

by: Annessa Chumbley

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Continuing on the holiday recipes, “All IN” on Friday featured a treat that doesn’t require cooking.

Eat them when you need some holiday energy!

No Bake Sugar Cookie Dough Balls 

1/2 cup almond butter 
1/4 cup raw and local honey 
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract 
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
1/2 cup quick oats 
1/2 scoop vanilla protein powder (such as Juice Plus+ Vanilla – taste like a sugar cookie) 
1 tablespoon sprinkles 

1. In a food processor, add first 5 ingredients and process until smooth. Add oats and protein powder, pulsing until equally combined. Add sprinkles and pulse 3 times. 
2. Scoop into little balls and refrigerate until firm. Keep in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

No Bake Sugar Cookie Dough Balls (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

