How to make Southern Sweet Potato Bites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the recipe from Monday’s “All Indiana.”

Southern Sweet Potato Bites

Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes, cut into 1/4 inch slices (usually makes 12 – 16 slices)

1 teaspoon coconut oil, melted

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 whole dates, chopped finely

1 tablespoon 100% pure maple syrup, plus a little more

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450º. Place sweet potato slices in a baking sheet and toss with melted coconut oil and salt. Arrange sweet potato slices in a single layer. Bake for 20 minutes, until slices are fork-tender, and have some light browning on them.

2. Place pecans and oats onto another small baking sheet, and put into the oven for 5 minutes (also at 450º). Remove pecan-oat mixture, and drizzle maple syrup on top of oats and pecans, mixing them around on the hot baking sheet. Add in cinnamon and dates, mashing the mixture with the back of a fork.

3. Remove sweet potatoes from the oven. Place a small drop of maple syrup in the middle of each sweet potato round. Put 1 teaspoon of pecan crumble topping on each sweet potato.

4. Let Sweet Potato Bites cool just a bit, then place on a serving tray and enjoy immediately!

Trending Headlines

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Pro Tips:

– Walnuts may be used in place of pecans for a different flavor.

– Mix into the crunchy topping whatever seasonings you would enjoy: a pinch of cloves, nutmeg, cayenne, etc.

– Honey may be used in place of the maple syrup.