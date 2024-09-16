Search
How to practice self-care through journaling

by: Divine Triplett
Sheila Spencer joined us on All Indiana to discuss her work as the author of the Gratitude Journal and Affirmation Journal.

Spencer guides readers on a journey of personal reflection, with a focus on holistic wellness, gratitude, and empowerment.

Her journals encourage people to take time for self-care, express gratitude, and affirm positive thoughts in their daily lives.

Listeners can connect with Sheila Spencer through her website at sheilapspencer.com, where her journals are available for purchase.

She is also active on social media, sharing inspiration on Facebook at Custom Made Inspiration and on Instagram at @Shespenc.

