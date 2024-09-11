How to work with multiple generations in the office

Julie Cropp Gareleck, the CEO of Junction Creative, has worked with over 500 brands who work on managing today’s multigenerational workforce.

With five distinct generations in the business world—Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z—communication and collaboration can present challenges.

Gareleck discussed how to navigate generational differences in the workplace and the benefits of embracing a diverse workforce.

She shared the strengths each generation brings, how to bridge communication gaps, and how to leverage technology across different age groups.

As the author of Dare to Become, Julie also offers advice about leadership styles, managing younger and older employees, and creating a collaborative and productive work environment.

Whether you’re a part of Gen Z or Baby Boomers, her advice will help you navigate today’s multigenerational business landscape. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!