Hundreds of Indiana’s young ballet dancers to audition for Youth America Grand Prix scholarship competition

You might call it the “American Idol” of ballet, hundreds of talented dancers from ages nine to nineteen are in town auditioning for the Youth America Grand Prix. Future ballet stars are scouted at these auditions, and then those who pass the auditions receive scholarships to top schools and companies.

Alyona Yakovela-Randall, the artistic director of the Indiana Ballet Conservatory whose school has won the “Outstanding School” award eleven times in the past joined us today along with two of her students. They discussed how the competition works and gave a preview of their routine.

The competition continues through Sunday, March 13 at the Tarkington theater in Carmel. Anyone can watch the auditions live online here.