Hyperion Players Theatre opens, presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’ as first show

There’s a new theatre group in Hamilton County, and it’s called the Hyperion Players.
Ian Hauer and Adam Fike, Hyperion Players co-founders, joined us to share everything we need to know about the new theatre.
The first show, “The Glass Menagerie,” opens in just a couple of days.
The show runs from February 10 – 12. The curtain rises at 7:00 pm for each performance. Doors open at 6:30 pm. There is general admission seating.
The performance is happening at Ivy Tech Hamilton County, 300 N 17th Street, Noblesville, IN. Enter through door 1 of the Ivy Tech complex, just off 17th Street.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit, hyperionplayers.com.