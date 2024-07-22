I Love to Read: Casey Seaton shares real-life Indy police stories in new book

I Love to Read: Unique police stories in new book

Casey Seaton, the author of “Between Mayberry and the Military,” offers readers an eye-opening and entertaining look at modern urban policing.

Unlike many books on the subject that either glorify police heroics or criticize their actions, Seaton’s book dwells in the gray areas.

It provides a balanced perspective, drawing from his experiences as a lawyer, community leader, and beat cop. He joined us to share more information.

In “Between Mayberry and the Military,” Seaton uses his background in history, law, and community development to explain why things are the way they are in places like Indianapolis.

His off-beat sarcasm and realistic approach make the book approachable, even when discussing polarizing topics.

This combo narrative and memoir features barely believable real-life stories from Seaton’s time patrolling some of the more violent and lawless parts of Indianapolis.

The book emphasizes the wide range of police responses needed for various situations, from a militant approach to violence to a more community-centered one.

Seaton weaves together real-world police stories, local history, personal anecdotes, and social commentary to show how ideal policing is not a static position but a spectrum of responses.

“Between Mayberry and the Military” sheds light on the inner workings of the police force, revealing them as uniformed, yet far from uniform, people with human strengths and flaws.

Seaton’s unique perspective and storytelling make this book a refreshing read for anyone interested in understanding modern policing.

Those interested in learning more information can do so by watching the full interview above and purchasing the book on Amazon.