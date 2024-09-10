I Love To Read: Technology use in modern sci-fi book

Jordan Berk’s new sci-fi novel The Timestream Verdict will debut today! This exciting story takes readers on a journey through time, starting in the 1980s when an ordinary man is suddenly transported to the year 2042.

His mission? To serve as a juror in the most important murder trial in history—one involving time travel.

In this unique book, the jurors must decide not only the guilt or innocence of the accused but also the future of time travel itself. The Timestream Verdict blends humor, mystery, action, and deep questions about the nature of time, making it a thrilling read for fans of both science fiction and legal dramas.

Jordan Berk’s debut novel will appeal to readers who love adventure and imaginative storytelling.

The Timestream Verdict can be pre-ordered on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, and Apple iTunes, and will be available in select bookstores across the country starting September 10.