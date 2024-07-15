I Love to Read: Two men explore the entire Grand Canyon

Kevin Fedarko has dedicated the past twenty years to writing about conservation, exploration, and the Grand Canyon.

His journey as a writer has taken him to prestigious roles, including a staff writer at Time, primarily focusing on foreign affairs, and a senior editor at Outside, where he covered outdoor adventures.

Fedarko’s compelling writing has appeared in prominent publications such as National Geographic, the New York Times, and Esquire.

His adventure stories from the Himalayas, the Horn of Africa, and the Colorado River have been featured in The Best American Travel Writing anthology.

His first book, The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon, received the National Outdoor Book Award and the Reading the West Award.

It also became a New York Times bestseller. Currently, Fedarko lives and works in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Fedarko joined us to share more about his work and his new book, A Walk in the Park: The True Story of Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon.