I Love to Read: ‘When You Step Upon A Star’ by William Keck

I Love to Read: When You Step Upon A Star” by William Keck

Get ready for the July 11th release of “When You Step Upon A Star: Cringeworthy Confessions of a Tabloid Bad Boy” by author William Keck.

The book reveals the stories of hundreds of famous people he reported on during his career.

William Keck has spent three decades working as an entertainment reporter for well-known publications like the National Enquirer, People, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, and the Los Angeles Times.

He has also been an Emmy-nominated producer for the Hallmark Channel, Discovery Channel, and NBC.

In his book, Keck shares his experiences and confesses all about his most memorable encounters with celebrities. He joined us on the show to share more information!

He talks about the times things went wrong and the famous people who feared or disliked him. But he also shares stories about those who eventually admired him or became his friends.

The book is more than just a collection of shocking stories. It tells the journey of Keck himself. He starts as a lonely child obsessed with Hollywood stars, becomes a tabloid reporter with his secrets, and finally evolves into a respected journalist who learns from his mistakes.

He changes his ways and befriends the celebrities he once wronged.

Don’t miss the release of “When You Step Upon A Star” on July 11th!