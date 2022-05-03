All Indiana

Ideas for what to eat, drink during the Kentucky Derby, Mint Julep recipe

If you’re going to be watching the run for the roses this Saturday, you can whip up a menu worthy of the Winner’s Circle.

We can give you some easy-make spins on classic Kentucky Derby recipes.

Registered dietitian Sarah Crawford joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” with ideas for dinner, dessert and a drink.

This includes her Cream Biscuits with Glazed Ham and Chow Chow, Banana Pudding Cups and Mint Julep Cocktail.

Mint Julep Cocktail Recipe:

Ingredients:

-1 Cup Water

-1 Cup Sugar

-1-Oz pkg Fresh mint separated into leaves

-Crushed Ice

-2-oz bourbon

-2-oz club soda

Directions:

Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan, bring to boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar; Remove from heat and pour into a heat-proof container; cover and refrigerate for 4 hours; Pour 1-oz simple syrup into a mint julep glass; add 2 tbsp of mint leaves and 1 cup crushed ice; Muddle mixture with the handles of a wooden spoonl add 2-oz bourbon, 2-oz club soda and crushed ice to fill glass, stir.

For more information, visit emeals.com.