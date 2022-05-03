Ideas for what to eat, drink during the Kentucky Derby, Mint Julep recipe

If you’re going to be watching the run for the roses this Saturday, you can whip up a menu worthy of the Winner’s Circle.
We can give you some easy-make spins on classic Kentucky Derby recipes.
Registered dietitian Sarah Crawford joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” with ideas for dinner, dessert and a drink.
This includes her Cream Biscuits with Glazed Ham and Chow Chow, Banana Pudding Cups and Mint Julep Cocktail.
Mint Julep Cocktail Recipe:
Ingredients:
-1 Cup Water
-1 Cup Sugar
-1-Oz pkg Fresh mint separated into leaves
-Crushed Ice
-2-oz bourbon
-2-oz club soda
Directions:
Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan, bring to boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar; Remove from heat and pour into a heat-proof container; cover and refrigerate for 4 hours; Pour 1-oz simple syrup into a mint julep glass; add 2 tbsp of mint leaves and 1 cup crushed ice; Muddle mixture with the handles of a wooden spoonl add 2-oz bourbon, 2-oz club soda and crushed ice to fill glass, stir.
For more information, visit emeals.com.